10 truly insane stats from Tottenham’s landmark 4-0 mauling away to Man City

Tottenham inflicted further misery on Manchester City with a resounding 4-0 Premier League victory at The Etihad, bringing the reigning champions’ long unbeaten record on home soil crashing down.

Despite coming into the match against their bogey team off the back of four successive defeats in all competitions, City were in a buoyant mood as Rodri paraded the Ballon d’Or ahead of kick-off after the much-welcome news of Pep Guardiola’s contract extension.

The hosts actually started off well, with Erling Haaland missing a couple of presentable chances after they’d put the visitors under a sustained period of pressure.

