10 unbelievable stats from Man Utd’s outstanding FA Cup victory over Man City

Manchester United have won the FA Cup against all odds, beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley.

The two youngest players on the pitch, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, scored as Erik ten Hag’s side produced a counterattacking masterclass in the first half – giving them a two-goal advantage going into the break.

Premier League champions City had looked strangely off-colour in the opening 45 minutes, struggling to create chances against United’s well-structured defence and forcing City into a number of mistakes – in particular a telling one with a mix-up between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega for Garnacho’s opener.

Read the article at Planet Football.