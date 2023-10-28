10 unbelievable stats that sum up Chelsea’s diabolical form

Chelsea suffered yet more frustration as local rivals Brentford came away from Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 victory.

Recent weeks have seen Mauricio Pochettino’s project threaten to burst into life, but results remain forthcoming. The club have famously spent heavily under new owner Todd Boehly but that has yet to translate into on-pitch success.

The Blues now find themselves 14 points behind table-toppers Tottenham and could end up 11 points adrift of the top four come the end of the weekend, leaving them a mountain to climb if they’re to achieve their ambition of getting back into the Champions League.

