A ranking of the worst managers in Premier League history based on PPG makes difficult reading for Crystal Palace, Hull, Sunderland and Scott Parker fans.

Chris Wilder (0.96 pts per game) is lurking dangerously close to this list and Vincent Kompany (0.48) is only spared by the 50-game cut-off point; no Premier League manager in history has a lower PPG than the Belgian after at least 25 matches.

The best Premier League managers of all time ranked by PPG are laughing at this sorry lot.

10) Paul Jewell (Bradford, Wigan and Derby): 0.94 pts per game

A couple of dramatic and genuinely impressive relegation escapes with Bradford and Wigan – the latter of whom Pep Guardiola was not good enough to join – set Jewell up for a career of Premier League firefighting. Then the 2007/08 Derby season happened. He was responsible for 45.5% of their overall points tally, which is to say he managed zero wins, five draws and 19 defeats during what might just forever remain his last top-flight reign.

9) John Deehan (Norwich): 0.93 pts per game

Barely surpassing the number of games needed for eligibility on this list, Deehan inherited a fine Norwich side when Mike Walker jumped ship to Everton in January 1994 but the Canaries were soon lost down the mine, losing 26 and winning just 11 games under the man who would take them back down into the First Division; Deehan guided Wigan to the Third Division title in his next and only other permanent post as a first-team manager, which he left in 1998.

8) Neil Warnock (Sheffield United, QPR, Crystal Palace and Cardiff): 0.93 pts per game

Between those four Premier League posts, Warnock only ever completed two full seasons. It just so happens that those were the campaigns which resulted in relegation, with the other two seeing the clubs in question survive after sacking him. The great man earned his ultimately unsuccessful tilts with Sheffield United and Cardiff, and would not have begrudged QPR or Palace their safety after being replaced in January 2012 and December 2014 respectively.

7) Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest): 0.91 pts per game

It is a harsh reflection on a job done so well in sub-optimal circumstances that Nottingham Forest supporters showed their love and appreciation to Cooper in the immediate aftermath of a 5-0 defeat to Fulham, less than a fortnight before he was sacked. The Trees were outside the relegation zone when the popular manager was shown the door and another triumphant survival bid was perfectly feasible for a manager likely to return to the top flight some day.

Steve Cooper apologises to Nottingham Forest fans after defeat

6) Steve Kean (Blackburn): 0.90 pts per game

Former Singapore League champion and 2015 Coach of the Year Kean nevertheless had a chastening start to life in management, replacing Sam Allardyce in controversial conditions and proceeding to entirely torpedo Blackburn’s established Premier League status of the previous decade. Forcing Liverpool into sacking Roy Hodgson and beating both Arsenal and Manchester United en route to relegation were genuine achievements.

5) Phil Brown (Hull): 0.88 pts per game

That phenomenal Geovanni-inspired start to the 2008/09 season is doing some ludicrously heavy lifting, a run of six wins, two draws and one defeat to kick off Hull’s first top-flight season accounting for 20 of Brown’s 59 career Premier League points as a manager. That second bite at the cherry seems unlikely to materialise unless he takes Kidderminster up through the divisions.

4) Iain Dowie (Crystal Palace, Charlton and Hull): 0.81 pts per game

Properly miserable territory now, this. Dowie’s fingerprints were all over relegations in all three of his Premier League jobs: with Palace despite Andy Johnson’s best efforts; guiding Charlton to an unrecoverable position of 20th before his November sacking; and finishing the fine work of Brown when he took over Hull in March 2010.

3) David Wagner (Huddersfield): 0.80 pts per game

One remarkable survival season with Huddersfield was immediately followed by a dreadful season which culminated in Wagner leaving by mutual consent after winning three of his last 32 games. He could well be back soon with Norwich so we can do the whole German/American thing again.

2) Mick McCarthy (Sunderland and Wolves): 0.79 pts per game

Roy Keane’s best friend is forever indebted to Derby for distracting from just how dreadful a record he has. McCarthy inherited an awful Sunderland side in 2002/03 but between that side and the iteration he guided back up through securing the Championship title two years later, the Irishman lost his first 14 games as a top-flight manager, scoring four goals. Those two Sunderland outfits still rank among the worst Premier League teams ever and while McCarthy did scrape through survival battles with Wolves in 2010 and 2011, he was sacked with them crashing inexorably back into the second tier in 2012.

1) Scott Parker (Fulham and Bournemouth): 0.77 pts per game

Fair play to all chairmen for agreeing that the funniest possible outcome in the stuttering career of Parker is for his final match as a manager in English football to be a 9-0 thrashing after which he condemned Bournemouth to relegation, was subsequently sacked and then had to watch complete novice Gary O’Neil keep them up with relative ease. The level of fawning across his two brief Premier League dalliances with Fulham belied some really quite poor results.

