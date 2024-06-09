Brighton are reportedly closing in on 31-year-old St. Pauli head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who will become the youngest permanent boss in Premier League history if appointed.

But who else has managed in Our League in their early-to-mid thirties? Here are the top 10 youngest permanent managers in Premier League history. That’s right, permanent – so no Ryan Mason.

Who is the youngest manager in Premier League history?

10) Gareth Southgate

The England manager will be punted out of this list if Brighton appoint rookie head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

He took charge of Middlesbrough at the age of 35 ahead of the 2006/07 campaign, taking on the role swiftly after his retirement as a Boro centre-back.

Southgate lasted a little over three years and became England academy manager in 2011 before taking over the Under-21s two years later and then, of course, being given the keys to the big one after the Three Lions flopped at Euro 2016.

9) Glenn Hoddle

After guiding Swindon Town to the Premier League, Hoddle joined Chelsea as player-manager when he was 35.

Hoddle’s Chelsea were not much of a force in the league but did very well in cup competitions. So well that Hoddle got the England job in 1996.

8) Aidy Boothroyd

A few months younger than Hoddle when he managed his first Premier League game, Boothroyd is another future England U21 manager. He left his role as Leeds United assistant manager in 2005 and guided Watford to the top flight a year later.

Boothroyd was in the job until November 2008, managing 176 competitive matches, 38 of which came in Watford’s lone Premier League campaign under the now 53-year-old. The Hornets showed a lot of faith in their manager after winning only one of their first 22 league matches in 06/07.

7) Garry Monk

Monk would stay in the Swansea players’ group chat and join the coaches one in the blink of an eye at the ripe age of 34. He would assume the role of player-manager in February 2014, saving the Swans from relegation.

This earned him the role on a permanent basis, ending his playing career to sign a three-year contract. He did a great job up until his sacking in December 2015, securing wins home and away to Arsenal and Manchester United in 14/15.

6) Paul Jewell

Jewell managed his first Premier League match in August 1999 when he was 34 years, 10 months and 10 days old, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home.

He would later guide Wigan Athletic to the Premier League and replaced Billy Davies as Derby County manager in that season for the Rams.

5) Alex Neil

Norwich City made the bold appointment of Hamilton boss Alex Neil on January 15. The 33-year-old would inspire promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and managed his first Premier League game against Crystal Palace one month and 30 days after his 34th birthday.

4) Ruud Gullit

Gullit would replace Hoddle at Chelsea in the summer of 1996, becoming the first of 10 Dutchmen to manage in Our League. The Dutch player-manager guided the Blues to FA Cup glory in his first season.

A controversial end to his stint as player-manager saw No. 2 on this list replace him. Gullit went on to manage Newcastle United and was sacked after an infamous 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at the start of 99/00.

3) Andre Villas-Boas

Chelsea have had so many bloody managers they were always going to have a few in this top 10.

The Blues appointed the next Jose Mourinho when he was 33 ahead of the 2011/12 campaign. It was a famous year for Chelsea, who won their first Champions League…under Roberto Di Matteo.

Villas-Boas was sacked in March 2012.

2) Gianluca Vialli

Gullit’s replacement – who was brought to Stamford Bridge by the Dutch legend – was also a player-manager. Vialli guided the Blues to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, as well as glory in the League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup. Gullit did a lot of the heavy lifting in 97/98 but Vialli still got the job done.

The Italian did outstanding work in west London having taken charge at 33 years old.

1) Chris Coleman

The youngest (permanent) manager in Premier League history is Chris Coleman.

After keeping Fulham in the top flight, interim boss Coleman (taking charge at 32y, 7m, 22d) became permanent manager in May 2004 but lost his job in April 2007.

He would later manage Real Sociedad, Wales and Sunderland and is set to be replaced as the youngest boss in Premier League history when/if Brighton appoints 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler.

