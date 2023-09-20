£100m Newcastle ‘revelation’ demands exit ‘clause’ to afford Liverpool, Chelsea target an easy ‘out’

According to reports, Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes ‘wants’ there to be a release ‘clause’ in his next Newcastle United contract.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle’s best signings under their Saudi owners as £40m was spent to sign him from Ligue Un outfit Lyon during last year’s January transfer window.

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed a dream start in the Premier League as he has grabbed ten goals and six assists in his first 63 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions.

The 25-year-old was pursued by Arsenal before he signed for Newcastle and it was reported earlier this summer that Liverpool made a £100m bid to their league rivals in an attempt to sign Guimaraes.

The Magpies are currently in talks with Guimaraes over a new contract and Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Newcastle’s ‘revelation’ has made it clear that he ‘wants’ a release ‘clause’ to be included in his new deal.

‘There are concerns over his long-term future as Europe’s elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have shown interest in the midfielder’ but it is noted that ‘a suitor would have to offer even more than £100m and make a lump sum payment’ to acquire his services.

A couple of days ago, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Guimaraes’ release clause would be worth “well in excess of £100m” and it would give him “an out if Newcastle don’t get Champions League football”.

“It is possible that there will be a release clause inserted into the new deal,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“That’s maybe the most interesting part of all of this because, if you’re Newcastle and there is a release clause, you’re going to inform that release clause based on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

“It’s going to be a very high number, well in excess of £100million. If you’re the player, you may want that release clause because it gives you an out if Newcastle, for example, don’t get Champions League football.

“But the Guimaraes camp will have to decide whether it’s better to have a giant release clause or no release clause in terms of potentially being open to a move in the long-term.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson recently encouraged his former club to spend a huge fee to sign Guimaraes.

“Absolutely (Liverpool should target Guimaraes),” Johnson told GG Games.

“I really like him. He’s been a key player for Newcastle United and he’s got an awful lot about him, so I can understand why Liverpool would want to sign him because he’s proven himself already at this level.

“I think all parties would be happy if Liverpool could sign him for £100 million.”

