11 big-name players who were infamously booed by their own supporters

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the latest player to be booed by his own supporters after coming on as a substitute during Liverpool’s match against Arsenal in May 2025.

Alexander-Arnold has recently announced his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer, almost certainly for Real Madrid, and the Anfield crowd crucified the full-back during his time on the pitch.

We’ve trawled through the archives and picked out 10 more big-name players who were infamously booed by their own supporters.

For the full article, please click here.