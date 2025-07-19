11 famous musicians who’ve invested in football clubs: Snoop Dogg, Stormzy…

Snoop Dogg has made headlines after becoming an investor in Championship side Swansea City – but he’s not the first household name from the music world to part-own a football club.

With football firmly established as the most popular sport in the world, scores of famous fans are looking for a slice of the action through investment in different clubs.

We’ve picked out 11 music artists who have invested in football clubs, ranging from Serie A giants to English ninth-tier minnows.

For the full article, please click here.