11 forgotten Premier League stars you won’t believe your club can sign for free this summer

Familiar faces from Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea are among the free agents that your club might be able to sign for free this summer.

The 2023-24 campaign is almost wrapped up, which is traditionally the kind of point on your Football Manager save that you start planning for next season and start browsing which players are out of contract.

Here are 11 forgotten Premier League footballers who are set to become free agents at the end of the season.

For the full article, please click here.