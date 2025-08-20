11 former pros we can’t believe are still playing in non-league in 2025-26

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool players are among professional footballers refusing to succumb to the passage of time and continuing their careers below the Football League in 2025-26.

While many professionals fall out of love with football after years in the profession – which is bonkers to us, but there are surely several reasons why it happens – others are hopeless addicts that need to get their fix wherever possible.

Here are 11 former pros who all share an undying love for the game and are rolling back the years in non-league football.

For the full article, please click here.