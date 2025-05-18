11 iconic stadiums that we wish still existed: Highbury, White Hart Lane…

Modern football stadiums are beacons of cutting-edge design and futuristic technology, but we can’t help feeling nostalgic about some of the iconic arenas that are sadly no longer with us.

Everton departing Goodison Park after over 130 years is the latest tear-jerker, with the ground set to be downsized before becoming the home of the club’s women’s team.

It has got us thinking about these iconic stadiums that are sadly no longer with us.

Read the article at Planet Football.