11 of the best strikers currently available on a free transfer ft. former Barcelona, Real Madrid stars
Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan forwards are among the best strikers who are currently available on a free transfer.
With the 2025 summer transfer window now in full swing, most clubs from across the globe will be keen to sign a new number nine over the coming weeks.
We’ve assessed the current free agents pile and have found 11 high-profile strikers who are available on a free transfer this summer.