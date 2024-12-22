11 remarkable stats from Liverpool’s bonkers 6-3 victory over Tottenham
Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table after a thumping 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last top-flight match before Christmas.
The Reds were already assured of spending Christmas Day at the Premier League summit after Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Everton.
But Arne Slot’s team tore into Spurs with the relish of a recently released hostage attacking a chicken bucket and would’ve demolished any team in world football in that form.