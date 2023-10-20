11 ridiculous Premier League stats from 2023-24 we can’t believe are true

The 2023-24 Premier League season is now in full swing and we’ve already been treated to plenty of drama as the first eight league matches have unfolded.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal currently lead the way at the top of the table with 20 points each. Both sides are yet to lose this season and look set to have a successful 23-24 campaign.

Of course, Manchester City aren’t far behind and they are still the overwhelming favourites to come out on top come May. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to win their fourth successive title on the bounce which has never been achieved in Premier League history.

For the full article, please click here.