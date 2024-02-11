11 truly bananas stats from Arsenal’s history-making 6-0 mauling of West Ham

Arsenal made it four wins on the bounce with an emphatic 6-0 triumph over West Ham to keep their Premier League title hopes well and truly alive.

During a weekend where Liverpool and Manchester City had already won, Mikel Arteta knew the importance of this game and boy did his side deliver the goods.

While the Hammers have proven to be a tricky customer at times, the Gunners made light work of them this time around. Arteta’s men set the tempo with a dominant first-half performance and they didn’t take their foot off the pedal after half time either.

