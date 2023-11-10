£115m Caicedo reveals another reason why he picked Chelsea over Liverpool – ‘he convinced me’

Moises Caicedo has revealed another reason why he decided to join Chelsea over Premier League rivals Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Caicedo blossomed into one of the best young midfielders in the world during his time with Brighton.

He was pursued by Arsenal during this year’s January transfer window but they turned their attention to Declan Rice after they missed out on the Ecuador international.

This left Chelsea leading the race to sign Caicedo. They were unwilling to meet Brighton’s asking price for much of the summer but they were forced to after Liverpool attempted to hijack the deal.

Liverpool managed to agree a fee with Brighton but Caicedo pulled the plug on this deal as he preferred to join Chelsea.

Earlier this year, Caicedo’s agent claimed the midfielder “only wanted” Chelsea and he has now revealed that a chat with Enzo Fernandez nudged him towards making this decision.

Fernandez told his teammate that he “had to accept and come to Chelsea”.

“I called and told him that he had to accept and come because Chelsea is a great and ambitious club,” Fernandez revealed.

“And I have to thank God for giving me the chance to play alongside him at Chelsea because we all know the great player he is, but he is also a fantastic person, so I’m thankful he chose Chelsea.”

When asked how important this chat with Fernandez was, Caicedo answered: “It was a nice chat. I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world… receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here.

“He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that’s what motivated me to come here.

“Now, I’m enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So, I’m very happy and I’m trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club.”

Caicedo has also insisted that he “wants to win every trophy possible” while he is with Chelsea.

“I want to win many trophies with this club, the Champions League, the Premier League,” Caicedo added.

“I want to win every possible trophy there is and be part of the generation that will make history with this club because this is a very historic club, but there is a new generation. What we all want is to win many trophies with this club and be remembered forever.”

