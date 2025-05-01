12 crazy stats from Man Utd’s unbelievable 3-0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after coming away from Bilbao with an unlikely 3-0 victory over Athletic Club.

With what’s surely Ruben Amorim’s biggest win as Manchester United boss so far, the Red Devils are within grasp of salvaging something big – silverware, and with it Champions League qualification – from what’s otherwise been by a distance their worst campaign of the modern era.

With Tottenham winning the first leg of their own semi-final, we could genuinely witness the prospect of the Premier League’s 16th and 17th-placed teams meeting in a major European final come the San Mames final on May 17th.

