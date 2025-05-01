12 crazy stats from Man Utd’s unbelievable 3-0 victory away to Athletic Bilbao

Planet Football
Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal
Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after coming away from Bilbao with an unlikely 3-0 victory over Athletic Club.

With what’s surely Ruben Amorim’s biggest win as Manchester United boss so far, the Red Devils are within grasp of salvaging something big – silverware, and with it Champions League qualification – from what’s otherwise been by a distance their worst campaign of the modern era.

With Tottenham winning the first leg of their own semi-final, we could genuinely witness the prospect of the Premier League’s 16th and 17th-placed teams meeting in a major European final come the San Mames final on May 17th.

Read the article at Planet Football.