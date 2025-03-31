12 of the best Man of the Match awards in football: Eggs, curry, Crash Bandicoot…
Gone are the days of the Player of the Match being treated to a bottle of champagne after a whirlwind performance, with the Premier League notably opting for a more simple trophy approach.
That trophy looks like it’s been designed and created in a secondary school design and technology classroom, which has admittedly drained the life out of watching a player rip it up for 90 minutes and being rewarded after.
However, those Premier League stars winning a little trophy should be grateful, as we’ve done some digging and pulled together a list of the most bizarre yet brilliant POTM awards one could be awarded.