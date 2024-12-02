12 wonderful footballers who don’t actually like football: Ronaldinho, Vieri, White….

For many of us die-hard football fans, it’s unthinkable to think some top-level professionals don’t live and breathe the game day in and day out.

But footballers who just aren’t really fussed about football are more common than you might expect. For them, it’s just a job, and they switch off and think about other things in their downtime – which, to be fair, is probably quite healthy when you really think about it.

We’ve rounded up 12 players who’ve said they don’t watch the beautiful game on TV or at the stadium, a couple of whom have gone even further than that in their admissions.

Read the article at Planet Football.