13 incredible stats from Arsenal’s astonishing 5-1 mauling of Manchester City

Arsenal showed they’re not out of the title race with a statement 5-1 thrashing of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City – a result that all but confirms they won’t be making it five Premier League titles in a row.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners moved within six points of league leaders Liverpool after they turned on the style in north London. They’ve put the pressure on Arne Slot’s Reds when they play their game in hand, away to in-form Merseyside rivals Everton, next week.

Man City, meanwhile, are a massive 15 points off the top spot and nine behind Arsenal. They’re also, unthinkably at the start of the season, six points behind Nottingham Forest – and their primary task now is surely to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Read the article at Planet Football.