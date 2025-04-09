13 jaw-dropping stats from Arsenal’s historic 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in one of the most famous nights in the club’s European history.

Arsenal came into the match having drawn 1-1 with Everton on Saturday, dropping more points in the Premier League and seeing their slim title chances vanish.

But Mikel Arteta’s side held their own against the Champions League holders, reducing a line-up containing Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr to half chances and speculative efforts.

