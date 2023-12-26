13 of the funniest internet reactions to Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck as Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a wild match at Old Trafford.

Hojlund netted the winner in front of the Stretford End after 1,026 minutes without scoring domestically for United.

The Denmark international, who joined United in a £72million transfer from Atalanta over the summer, has scored five times in the Champions League this season, but his lack of Premier League goals was fast becoming a meme.

“Of course we are open and he is open, his mentality is great,” Erik ten Hag said last week about Hojlund’s form before United’s match at West Ham.

