13 of the most cringeworthy penalty attempts of all-time: Budimir, Pires, Nevin…
Scoring a penalty isn’t as easy as it looks, but some players have taken spot-kicks so bad that the entire watching world cringes on their behalf.
Whether it’s an appallingly-executed Panenka, a dribbler hit with all the power of a baby’s punch or efforts skied into orbit, we’ve seen some iconic terrible penalties over the last few decades.
We’ve compiled a list of 13 penalties that were so bad that the taker should’ve retired on the spot.