13 teams that need to be reunited with their classic kit makers immediately

Germany, Germany, Germany… What the f*cking hell are you doing?

The word ‘treason’ is thrown around a lot — especially by your dad’s mate from work with the high blood pressure, who doesn’t reckon we should be having any fun with the design of that flag we literally nicked from Genoa. But Germany are playing with fire.

Germany is Adidas, Adidas is Germany. It’s symbiosis. It’s the shark and the remora. It’s Richards & Jagger, Paul & Barry, Magnet & Steel. And yet, Germany and Adidas are going their separate ways.

It’s obviously a travesty, and we look forward to the frenzy over the first new adidas x Deutschland kit in twenty years time but, until then, we’ve picked out thirteen teams that need to reconcile with their ex-kit manufacturers and give us all the comeback we need.