Harvey Elliott is seen as a good fit for the Serie A

A Liverpool man has been deemed to lack the ‘intensity’ to play regularly for the Reds, but it’s felt he’s ‘better suited’ to Serie A, where two ‘leading clubs’ are interested in him.

The Reds are eager to reshape their squad in the coming weeks as they prepare to retain their Premier League crown. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could all follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out the door.

In terms of inbound transfers, Jeremie Frimpong is done, Florian Wirtz looks likely to sign and Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed to join the Anfield outfit.

But there’s likely to be more transfers both in and out of Anfield this summer. There’s been a lot of speculation over the exit of Harvey Elliott.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool‘s coaches believe the midfielder lacks the ‘intensity’ off the ball to fit into their playing style regularly.

He’s also believed to have turned down a move to Nottingham Forest as they don’t suit his playing style.

The report also states it’s believed Elliott would be ‘better suited’ to the Serie A, where there is interest from ‘two leading Italian clubs’.

Who those clubs are aren’t named, though it’s said there are also Bundesliga sides monitoring Elliott’s situation. The Liverpool man wants to head to a more ‘possession-based team where he can express his creative talents’.

There was potential for Elliott to head to Bayer Leverkusen as part of Liverpool’s impending deal to sign their attacking-midfield star, Wirtz.

However, that route is no longer being considered for the Reds to make up enough ground to sign the German.

In any case, if the Leverkusen man is signed, it will take away from the opportunities that Elliott will have. The 22-year-old played just 360 minutes in the Premier League in the season just gone, so that would be catastrophic.

As such, his departure looks likely, it is just which side he ends up at which is currently up in the air, but with a number of options tracking him, there’s potential that he ends up at a good club and finds his feet again.

