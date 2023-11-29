£150m Salah sacrifice will ‘allow’ Liverpool to make offer to superstar who Klopp ‘would love’ to sign

Liverpool may have to sacrifice Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window in order to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Reds rejected a £150m bid for Salah in the summer transfer window from Al Ittihad with reports that the Saudi Pro League club could come back with a £200m offer.

However, the fresh offer never came as Liverpool insisted Salah was not for sale at any price, while speculation is already building that the Egypt international could want to leave at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar is someone who continues to be linked to Liverpool and other top European clubs, with the Frenchman available on a free transfer at the end of the season after refusing to renew his contract in the French capital.

The main expectation is that he leaves and signs for Real Madrid with both Mbappe and the Spanish giants reportedly keen on such a deal.

But TEAMtalk now claim that the potential sale of Salah next summer, which could be in excess of £150m, ‘could open the door’ for a Liverpool to make an offer for Mbappe.

READ MORE: The Sun spot the REAL ‘rarely-seen’ and ‘unusual’ story from Newcastle’s VAR heartbreak in Paris

Liverpool are now ‘considering a swoop’ for the former Monaco man and the Reds and Jurgen Klopp ‘would love to add a new world-class player like Mbappe to their attack’.

But it is claimed that Salah ‘must be sacrificed’ if Liverpool have any hope of landing the France international in the summer as it ‘would allow the Anfield side to offer Mbappe a deal that would blow their wage structure, and the pillars for usual business, out of the water’.

Top-flight Saudi Arabian clubs spent £701million to bring in talent from overseas in the summer,’ according to FIFA.

That figure could have been even bigger if bids from Saudi teams for Mbappe and Liverpool forward Salah had been accepted.

Michael Emenalo, the league’s director of football and the man in charge of the country’s Player Acquisition Centre for Excellence (PACE), admitted the Saudi league had “competed aggressively” in the summer window and that the focus was now on top-quality additions.

“I’m hoping (the January transfer window) is not very busy, because I think the job that was done has been quite interesting and aggressive, and most of the clubs, I believe, have what they need,” the former Chelsea technical director said in an interview with the league’s in-house media team earlier this month.

“And hopefully the attention will now turn to work within the training facilities to improve these players and to allow the time to adapt and perform.

“Now, whatever additional improvement that we need to do for any club, with time on our hands and preparation, we believe will be additions of the highest level.

“We will continue to support and to see every opportunity we have to bring more talented individuals that want to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is open for business.”