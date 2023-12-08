‘Thank you for everything’ – £15m Man Utd target bids ‘warm farewell’ to Stuttgart fans

Serhou Guirassy took the mircrophone after Stuttgart’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday and addressed the fans in a manner that ‘sounded like warm farwell words’.

Guirassy permanently joined Stuttgart from French outfit Rennes in the summer for a fee in the region of £7.7million after spending 2022/23 on loan in Germany.

The striker managed 15 goals in his debut season but has stepped up a couple of gears this term, scoring an incredible 18 goals in 13 appearances, including the opener against Dortmund.

The 27-year-old reportedly has a £15m release clause in his contract, which has unsurprisingly led to plenty of transfer stories.

Tottenham, Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester United are four of the English clubs believed to be interested in landing the Stuttgart star in the winter transfer window and on Tuesday it was claimed the Red Devils have held ‘contacts’ over the signing of Guirassy ‘in the last few hours’.

Manager Erik ten Hag hopes to ease the pressure on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League.

Guirassy is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League and United may well feel even more optimistic of a deal after the Guinea international grabbed the microphone from stadium announcer Holger Laser to deliver ‘very personal words’ to the fans in the MHP arena.

“The atmosphere was great as always. Thank you for everything,” he is quoted as saying by BILD, who claim his comments ‘sounded like warm farewell words’.

Bit of a weird time to say goodbye considering Stuttgart have three further games before the January window opens, including two at home.

But even without those words, reports of Guirassy’s interest in a Premier League move suggest that he would jump ship if offered a suitable contract, which could be significant given what would be a relatively low transfer fee.

Whether that offer comes from United is very much up in the air, seeing as we’re still waiting on confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking the football reins at Old Trafford.

