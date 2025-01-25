Manchester City saw off Chelsea 3-1 to leapfrog their opponents and climb back into the top four, but only after a Premier League debut that will live long in Barclays infamy. Poor Abdukodir Khusanov.

1. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea: Or How Pep Guardiola Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Long-ball Football.

Bit of an over-reaction, of course; City have always had Ederson’s accurate long-range missiles in their armoury. But they’ve rarely felt quite so much at the forefront of what City are about as they did in this very necessary but only sporadically win against a Chelsea side in the midst of a regrettable but perhaps inevitable regression to the mean.

2. Both second-half goals that secured the points here came from something that might reasonably be described as route-one football. The first of them, Erling Haaland’s statistically ridiculous 81st Premier League goal, was a very modern interpretation of route one. Ederson’s long clearance had plenty of guile as well as heft, while it undeniably helped Haaland along that Robert Sanchez decided for reasons known only to himself to go walkabout in the vague general direction of a ball he never had any hope of reaching first.

There was still work to do for Haaland to lift the ball over him and into the goal from that position, but Sanchez’s antics did at least provide clarity as to what the striker’s precise task entailed. Haaland was in no need of such assistance.

3. The third, clinching goal in the final minutes was perhaps a nicer one. It was more of an old school long-ball goal, with some neat touches along the way. A flick-on from Kevin De Bruyne. A lovely quick control-and-pass from Haaland to release Phil Foden, and a cool finish from a player right back in peak form at the start of 2025 after a fairly miserable start to this season.

The composure and precision of the finish felt if anything even better for the fact that Foden’s run through on goal didn’t look all that convincing. We’re assuming here that everyone plays the game when a player is one-on-one with the keeper of announcing either out loud or via the ol’ inner monologue whether the player is going to score or not. Foden would generally be a player we’d be reasonably confident of scoring from such a position, and when he was first released by Haaland our first thought was ‘goal’.

But with every touch he took on his route to Sanchez, we grew less and less confident. It just never entirely seemed to be under his spell. There wasn’t the serene certainty, right up until there was. Goes to show: always go with your first instinct.

4. There’s a chicken-and-egg nature to City’s tentatively improving results in recent weeks and Foden’s return to form, but whichever way round you want to think of it, it’s making a huge difference to City’s season.

Confidence is a curious beast, but Foden now appears to have relocated it. His goal was merely the final highlight of a fine performance for a player who’s got his groove back and had thundered an early 20-yard shot into the post with Sanchez beaten.

If Foden can carry this form through the remaining months of the campaign, a deeply odd and often mildly terrifying Manchester City season could still end up being a glorious one. Another goal or two against Club Brugge in the week would help.

5. City certainly needed that Foden goal here. The Etihad never felt comfortable while the lead was only one goal.

There are a lot of very obvious result-based differences about City this season, but one of the knock-on effects of such things is how they can become vicious cycles and self-fulfilling.

We’re not saying City never dropped points from winning positions in the past, but the point is that you certainly never expected them to. Even more the point is that City never expected to.

That is no longer the case even on days like this where it all turns out fine in the end. There was a palpable nervousness at 2-1 among the players and fans. We’re not even sure exactly who was transferring that tension to the other. But it was absolutely there.

6. And that will be a source of huge frustration to Chelsea on a very frustrating evening that started brilliantly, carried on pretty much fine for a little while and then withered and shrivelled away to nothingness. There have absolutely been Man City sides recently where such shrinkage could be explained. This City side, while improving from its very lowest ebb, is still not that.

It must worry Enzo Maresca just how little City really had to do to quieten Chelsea right down and ultimately ease to victory against a team that was until very recently right in the title race.

It’s now one win in seven Premier League games since mid-December for a side starting to look a lot more like we maybe expected them to look this season. Plenty of talented players but not a lot of cohesion.

7. And it seems so much worse because it all started so well for Chelsea. Poor Abdukodir Khusanov. That was a Welcome to the Barclays for the ages. It was always asking a lot to throw a 20-year-old defender who hadn’t played a competitive game of football for a month into a Big Six Premier League showdown, but nobody could ever have imagined it would go so badly so quickly.

He had two horrible moments in the build-up to Chelsea’s early opening goal, first getting his feet in a muddle to misjudge his initial attempt to head clear a long ball and then making an even bigger mess of a horribly misguided attempt to head the ball back to his new keeper.

It barely made it halfway before Nicolas Jackson nipped in to cross with his right foot when it looked easier to do so with his left, for Noni Madueke to stab home with his left when it looked easier to do so with his right.

8. And with Khusanov’s head still somewhere in orbit around Mars, he was then booked two minutes later for tripping Cole Palmer after giving the ball away again.

At that stage it seemed entirely feasible that Guardiola might have to make one of the earliest tactical substitutions on record. The poor bastard looked like he’d rather be literally anywhere else than on the right side of Manuel Akanji. There is a point here about how little protection and help his new team-mates gave him on what was always likely to be a tough experience, but really a £33m footballer has to be expected to cope better than this.

9. To Guardiola’s credit, he allowed the youngster a dignified amount of time on the field before he was hauled off on 52 minutes following another foul – and the obvious potential repercussion for any further transgression – to the sound of enthusiastic, encouraging applause from the home fans

It was genuinely nice to hear the fans offering that support to a player who they obviously hope will have many better days than this and for whom a different reaction could have been truly crushing, but we’ve always thought that kind of sympathetic applause must be at best a bittersweet feeling for a professional, elite athlete.

The nearest parallel we can think of is when a Plucky Brit is two sets and 4-0 down to Novak Djokovic on Centre Court in the first round of Wimbledon. There’s a particular timbre to the encouraging support at that moment that we always feel might risk having the opposite effect. You’ve been embarrassed, you know you’ve been embarrassed, and now everyone else is making it clear that they know you’ve been embarrassed.

But it’s still better than the alternative.

10. Chelsea could really have added to that lead as City understandably struggled to regain their equilibrium after such an unpleasantly unsettling start. Slowly, though, City would steer first the balance of play and then the scoreline itself to an even keel.

The key player in this was perhaps a surprising one. Not because he isn’t excellent, but because this sort of rebalancing act, if you will, is rarely orchestrated from left-back. But Josko Gvardiol was increasingly excellent as the first half wore on.

How many times has a defender scored a goal from open play and you find yourself thinking ‘Yep, that had been coming’ do you reckon? It doesn’t feel like something that happens often, but it was absolutely the case here, with Gvardiol a rampaging menace down the City left where Reece James had a deeply uncomfortable time on the Chelsea right.

11. The two sides’ attacking players on that flank also played their part. Madueke may have got Chelsea’s goal, but he offered little to no protection and assistance to James even as it became abundantly clear he was being overrun out there.

There were times when James was required by City’s shape to tuck in and join the centre-backs but Madueke rarely responded in kind to fill any of the space now left for Gvardiol to gambol gleefully into.

Which brings us to City’s second debutant. Omar Marmoush had a far better time of it than Khusanov, it would be fair to say. He was actually the first of City’s debutants to make an impression, stinging Sanchez’s palms (albeit from an offside position) before Khusanov’s assorted misfortunes took over.

But there was lots to like about his overall effort. He was a threat when pulling wide on both flanks but also with those defence-disorganising runs to the centre and beyond Haaland.

12. That was perhaps the biggest positive in this performance for Guardiola. Marmoush showed here that he can absolutely play with as well as in place of Haaland, which makes him a far more potent option and a player City have been crying out for this season.

He will have to work on the timing of his runs, because he was unnecessarily offside an awful lot – on one occasion costing City an equaliser by turning home a rebound from one such offside position where had he just not got involved the very onside Bernardo Silva would surely have scored instead.

But that can be put down in part to over-eagerness as well as simple unfamiliarity with his new team-mates. The sight of a player running so eagerly and frequently beyond Haaland through the middle should still be a hugely encouraging one for City fans even if those runs aren’t yet at full City slickness.

13. City’s continued involvement in this season’s Champions League remains in serious doubt after that abysmal collapse in Paris, but this result is a huge one in their bid to secure a place in next year’s competition.

The very idea of City not being in the Champions League has become unthinkable. And yet for much of this season really quite… thinkable.

There is of course still a long way to go, but leapfrogging Chelsea here feels like a totemic moment for two teams whose formlines are now moving in opposite directions. This was also a day that brought Nottingham Forest back to within striking distance for City – a mad sentence to be writing in 2025 but we are where we are with this daftest of campaigns – while even Arsenal are not off and over the horizon.

While City absolutely need to keep a close on Newcastle, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Villa behind them, you would expect only one direction of travel from their current fourth spot. And despite City’s own best efforts, fifth would likely be good enough anyway.

14. We’re bracing ourselves for Manchester City’s Nightmare Season of Unimaginable Despair and Disaster to end with them in second place behind Liverpool, is what we’re trying to say here.

15. Chelsea’s season, meanwhile, is at a crossroads. Our 2025 predictions piece boldly called for them falling out of the European places altogether. Their own continued poor form alongside the collective efforts of Newcastle, Bournemouth and even Villa already makes it seem less outlandish than just a few short weeks ago.

They should still be fine for a European place next season because even with their current domestic struggles you feel they really will have to go some not to win the Europa Conference and complete the full set of European pots and pans, but it wouldn’t do to have the league season continue on its current downward trajectory.

Enzo Maresca has been proved right about Chelsea not being title contenders, but he could do without proving absolutely all the glowing tributes his side received in the first half of the season wrong.

There’s a nagging doubt about Maresca and Chelsea in general. Just something that isn’t there. There’s little fluidity to their play. It can appear at times disjointed, at others robotic. There is still on occasion a sense that a lot of the gameplan revolves around last season’s primary strategy: get the ball to Cole Palmer and hope he does something marvellous.

16. And while Chelsea can still claim to have at least met if not exceeded expectations across the season as a whole, there is still the fact that they have spent so very much money and accrued so very many footballers and so very many of those being goalkeepers and yet still the best they apparently have to offer in that position is Robert Sanchez.

It can’t be right, but while we’re on the subject of goalkeepers and things not being right, we’re also not happy about Ederson turning up disguised as a goal net in a green kit with all white squares on it. City really do think of everything.