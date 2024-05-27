17 former Arsenal players that have won a major trophy elsewhere since 2020

While Arsenal continue to wait for their first major trophy since 2020, plenty of their former players have lifted silverware elsewhere in that time.

There’s no denying that the Gunners have made huge strides forward under Mikel Arteta in recent years, but silverware has been fairly hard to come by.

Other than winning a couple of Community Shields, Arsenal’s last major trophy came all the way back in 2020 when the club won their 14th FA Cup.

Read the article at Planet Football.