17 of the best reactions to Alejandro Garnacho’s outrageous Puskas-worthy bicycle kick

It’s only November, yet Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho may have wrapped up the goal of the season award already – his outrageous bicycle kick against Everton will take some beating.

With all the attention on academy starlet Kobbie Mainoo’s first start of the season, and the cauldron-like atmosphere at a raucously defiant Goodison Park, it took just two minutes for Garnacho made himself the story by scoring what was instantly described as one of the all-time great Premier League goals.

The Argentina international was yet to score this season and had been criticised amid Manchester United’s attacking woes this season. But this was a goal worth waiting for – Jordan Pickford had no chance after he connected beautifully with Diogo Dalot’s cross.

