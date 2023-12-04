17 things we loved this weekend: TAA, Ronaldo, Nunez, Julia Roberts…

The first weekend of December saw temperatures plummet across Britain, but the Premier League delivered several barnstorming games to warm the soul.

Manchester City and Tottenham shared six goals in a match that saw everybody lose their heads, Liverpool completed a late comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 and Chelsea pipped Brighton in another thriller.

There was also plenty of interest elsewhere, including injury-time drama in the Championship and an FA Cup draw to provide solace during the darkest days of the year.

We’ve picked out 17 moments from the weekend that have made us smile.

For the full article, please click here.