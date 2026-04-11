Michael Owen never did it but Andy Johnson and James Beattie did. Igor Thiago has taken Brentford just outside the elite now.

MANCHESTER CITY (13 seasons, five players)

Erling Haaland (2022/23, 2023/24, 24/25, 25/26), Raheem Sterling (2019/20), Sergio Aguero (2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19), Yaya Toure (2013/14), Carlos Tevez (2009/10, 2010/11)

ARSENAL (12 seasons, six players)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018/19, 2019/20), Alexis Sanchez (2016/17), Robin van Persie (2011/12), Emmanuel Adebayor (2007/08), Thierry Henry (2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06), Ian Wright (1993/94, 1996/97)

LIVERPOOL (12 seasons, six players)

Mo Salah (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2024/25), Sadio Mane (2018/19), Luis Suarez (2012/13, 2013/14), Daniel Sturridge (2013/14), Fernando Torres (2007/08), Robbie Fowler (1994/95, 1995/96)

MANCHESTER UNITED (10 seasons, six players)

Robin van Persie (2012/13), Wayne Rooney (2009/10, 2011/12), Dimitar Berbatov (2010/11), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08), Ruud van Nistelrooy (2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04, 2005/06), Dwight Yorke (1999/2000)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (10 seasons, five players)

Heung-min Son (2021/22), Harry Kane (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21, 2022/23), Gareth Bale (2012/13), Jurgen Klinsmann (1994/95), Teddy Sheringham (1992/93).

NEWCASTLE UNITED (nine seasons, five players)

Alexander Isak (2023/24, 2024/25), Alan Shearer (1996/97, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2003/04), Les Ferdinand (1995/96), Andy Cole (1993/94), Peter Beardsley (1993/94)

CHELSEA (eight seasons, five players)

Cole Palmer (2023/24), Diego Costa (2014/15, 2016/17), Frank Lampard (2009/10), Didier Drogba (2006/07, 2009/10), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (2000/01, 2001/02)

BRENTFORD (three seasons, three players)

Ivan Toney (2022/23), Bryan Mbeumo (2024/25), Igor Thiago (2025/26)

SOUTHAMPTON (three seasons, three players)

Danny Ings (2019/20), James Beattie (2002/03), Matt Le Tissier (1993/94)

LEICESTER CITY (three seasons, one player)

Jamie Vardy (2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20)

BLACKBURN ROVERS (three seasons, one player)

Alan Shearer (1993/94, 1994/95, 1995/96)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (two seasons, two players)

Stan Collymore (1994/95), Chris Wood (2024/25)

SUNDERLAND (two seasons, two players)

Darren Bent (2009/10), Kevin Phillips (1999/2000)

QUEEN’S PARK RANGERS (two seasons, one player)

Les Ferdinand (1992/93, 1994/95)

EVERTON (one season, one player)

Romelu Lukaku (2016/17)

CRYSTAL PALACE (one season, one player)

Andy Johnson (2004/05)

LEEDS UNITED (one season, one player)

Mark Viduka (2002/03)

NORWICH CITY (one season, one player)

Chris Sutton (1993/94)

SPLIT CLUBS

Andy Cole – Newcastle and Man United (1994/95)

Louis Saha – Fulham and Manchester United (2003/04)

Premier League players with multiple 20-goal seasons

7 – Alan Shearer (Blackburn in 1993/94, 1994/95 and 1995/96 and Newcastle in 1996/97, 1999/2000, 2001/02 and 2003/04)

6 – Harry Kane (Tottenham in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21 and 2022/23); Sergio Aguero (Manchester City in 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19)

5 – Thierry Henry (Arsenal in 2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04, 2004/05 and 2005/06); Mo Salah (Liverpool in 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2024/25)

4 – Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United in 2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04 and 2005/06); Erling Haaland (Manchester City in 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25 and 2025/26).

3 – Jamie Vardy (Leicester in 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2019/20); Les Ferdinand (QPR in 1992/93 and 1994/95 and Newcastle in 1995/96)

2 – Andy Cole (Newcastle in 1993/94 and Newcastle and Manchester United in 1994/95); Ian Wright (Arsenal in 1993/94 and 1996/97); Robbie Fowler (Liverpool in 1994/95 and 1995/96); Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea in 2000/01, 2001/02); Didier Drogba (Chelsea in 2006/07 and 2009/10); Carlos Tevez (Manchester City in 2009/10 and 2010/11); Wayne Rooney (Manchester United in 2009/10 and 2011/12); Robin van Persie (Arsenal in 2011/12 and Manchester United in 2012/13); Luis Suarez (Liverpool in 2012/13 and 2013/14); Diego Costa (Chelsea in 2014/15 and 2016/17); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal in 2018/19 and 2019/20); Alexander Isak (Newcastle United in 2023/24 and 2024/25).