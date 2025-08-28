20 of the funniest internet reactions to Man Utd’s disastrous cup exit at Grimsby

They’re already calling Grimsby Town’s shock League Cup second round victory over Manchester United a generational hate watch for rival fans.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fought back from two goals down away to the League Two side but ended up losing the penalty shootout – setting social media on fire. It’s the most financially lopsided cup upset in football history.

Mercifully free of AI slop but with some charmingly rubbish old-school photoshops, we’ve collated 20 of the funniest reactions and memes to Manchester United’s latest humiliation.

Read the article at Planet Football.