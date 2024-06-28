The 2024 summer transfer window is well and truly open and for you, my friend, we have the top 10 biggest sellers in Europe.

The biggest sellers in Europe this summer

10) Krasnodar – £22m

Paris Saint-Germain have spent big bucks on 25-year-old goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

9) Nordsjaelland – £22.4m

Yes, it’s that Danish club really good at selling players again. They will likely fall out of the top 10 but a lovely 19.5m euros received from Brighton for Ibrahim Osman kicks off their summer nicely.

8) Leeds United – £23.6m

Leeds are desperate to make some money from player sales and have seen two players turn loan departures into permanent ones, most notably Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth.

7) Manchester City – £23.7m

Man City continue their solid record of selling youth graduates for big money, getting £19.4m out of Southampton for Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

6) Marseille – £24.5m

The French giants have already reinvested some of the money they made from the sales of Vitinha and Matteo Guendouzi on Bamo Meite.

5) Genk – £27.5m

The tenth-biggest spenders in Europe are Burnley, with their 18m euro signing of Mike Tresor putting Genk in a healthy joint-fourth here.

4) Chelsea – £27.5m

Chelsea are only fifth after selling Lewis Hall to Newcastle United following his season-long loan at St James’ Park. They are expected to rise because they have little choice in the matter having spent so ridiculously over the last two years.

Whichever sale out of Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen comes first will propel the Blues up to first, where they will likely stay and where they finished last summer.

3) Club Brugge – £27.9m

All of the pounds you see above come courtesy of Brentford and their purchase of Igor Thiago, which we knew about a while ago and forgot about almost immediately.

2) Sassuolo – £36.6m

Another loan becoming a sale has helped Sassuolo up to second here, offloading Davide Frattesi to Serie A rivals Inter for 29m euros.

1) Braga – £42.3m

Top in Europe but not in the world courtesy of Palmeiras, Portuguese side SC Braga have made two 15m euro sales, including Rodrigo Gomes’ departure for Wolves in Our League.

