2025 Golden Boy power rankings: Lewis-Skelly & Barca, PSG stars lead chase

Rising stars from Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal are among the leading contenders for the 2025 Golden Boy award.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal claimed the award last year, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

The race for the Golden Boy award looks wide open, with several eye-catching wonderkids from some of Europe’s top clubs. Without further ado, here are our power rankings of the 10 most likely contenders. We’ll be keeping this one updated throughout 2025.

For the full article, please click here.