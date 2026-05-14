The 2026 World Cup is – vaguely horrifyingly – less than a month away, and the first 26-man squads have started to be confirmed.

All 48 qualifiers were required to provide FIFA with a provisional squad by May 11 containing up to 55 names (at least four of whom are goalkeepers), but there is no obligation for individual nations to make these public. Those who have chosen to do so are included below but clearly marked as provisional.

Only players included in these provisional lists can be named in the final squad, which must contain between 23 and 26 players of which three are goalkeepers.

Countries are free to name their final 26-man squads any time before FIFA’s June 2 deadline, with some having chosen to do so already. All squads will only be considered formal and final when FIFA confirm all 48 of them on June 2.

After that, countries can replace players up to 24 hours before their first game of the tournament, but only in the case of illness or injury, with FIFA’s blessing, and only with a player from the provisional squad previously submitted.

Beyond that deadline the only exception is for goalkeepers. If FIFA give the okay, an ill or injured goalkeeper may be replaced by another goalkeeper from the provisional list at any time during the tournament.

Click here for more details on the 2026 World Cup squad rules and regulations.

Click here for more details on how the new 48-team World Cup format works.

Group A

Czech Republic 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 11 v South Korea

Coach: Miroslav Koubek

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Braga), Martin Jedlicka (Banik Ostrava), Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Jan Koutny (Sigma Olomouc), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), Jakub Markovic (Slavia Prague), Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague).

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Matej Hadas (Sigma Olomuoc), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), Vaclav Jemelka (Viktoria Plzen), David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Karel Spacil (Viktoria Plzen), Adam Sevinsky (Sparta Prague), Martin Vitik (Bologna), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague).

Midfielders: Lukas Ambros (Gornik Zabrze), Michal Beran (Sigma Olomouc), Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinatti), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Krystof Danek (LASK), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), Patrik Hellebrand (Gornik Zabrze), Adam Karabec (Lyon), Ondrej Kricfalusi (Banik Ostrava), Tomas Ladra (Viktoria Plzen), David Planka (Banik Ostrava), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Matej Rynes (Sparta Prague), Lukas Sadilek (Gornik Zabrze), Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Pavel Sulc (Lyon), Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Christophe Kabongo (Mlada Boleslav), Jan Kliment (Sigma Olomouc), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), Vasil Kusej (Slavia Prague), Ondrej Mihalik (Hradec Kralove), Vojtech Patrak (Pardubice), Vaclav Sejk (Sigma Olomouc), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Matej Vydra (Viktoria Plzen).

Mexico 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 11 v South Africa

Coach: Javier Aguirre

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Padilla (Athletic Club), Antonio Rodríguez (Tijuana), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Raúl Rangel (Chivas).

Defenders: Bryan Gonzalez (Chivas), César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Edson Alvarez (Fenerbahçe), Eduardo Aguila (Atlético de San Luis), Everardo López (Toluca), Israel Reyes (América), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Jesús Gómez (Tijuana), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jorge Sánchez (PAOK), Julián Araujo (Celtic), Luis Rey (Puebla), Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar), Ramón Juárez (América), Richard Ledezma (Chivas), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey).

Midfielders: Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca), Alexis Gutiérrez (America), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Efrain Álvarez (Chivas), Elias Montiel (Pachuca), Erick Sánchez (America), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Isaías Violante (America), Jeremy Márquez (Cruz Azul), Jordan Carrillo (Pumas), Jorge Ruvalcaba (NY Red Bulls), Kevin Castañeda (Tijuana), Luis Chávez (Dinamo Moscu), Luis Romo (Chivas), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Obed Vargas (Atlético de Madrid), Orbelin Pineda (AEK), Jesús Angulo (Toluca).

Forwards: Alexis Vega (Toluca), Armando González (Chivas), César Huerta (Anderlecht), Germán Berterame (Inter Miami), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadisiyah), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Santiago Giménez (Milan).

South Africa 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 11 v Mexico

Coach: Hugo Broos

South Korea 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 11 v Czech Republic

Coach: Hong Myung-bo

South Korea will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 16.

Group B

Bosnia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 12 v Canada

Coach: Sergej Barbarez

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj (St Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (Rijeka), Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo).

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep), Nikola Katic (Schalke 04), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Stjepan Radeljic (Rijeka), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Nidal Celik (Lens).

Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos), Ivan Basic (Astana), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys), Kerim Alajbegovic (RB Salzburg), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart), Jovo Lukic (Universitatea Cluj), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04).

Canada 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 12 v Bosnia

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Canada will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 29.

Qatar 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Switzerland

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Shehab Elleithy (Al Shahania), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Mahmoud Abunada (Al Rayyan).

Defenders: Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Sultan Al Brake (Al Duhail), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain (Al Arabi), Ayoub Al-Alawi (Al Gharafa), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Rayyan Al-Ali (Al Gharafa), Issa Laye (Al Arabi), Lucas Mendes (Al Wakrah), Mohammed Waad (Al Shamal), Niall Mason (Qatar).

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Jassim Gaber (Al Rayyan), Assim Madibo (Al Wakrah), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Mohammed Mannai (Al Shamal), Homam Al-Amin (Cultural Leonesa).

Forwards: Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Tahsin Mohammed (Al Duhail), Edmílson Junior (Al Duhail), Ahmed Al-Ganehi (Al Gharafa), Ahmed Alaa (Al Rayyan), Sebastián Soria (Qatar), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Mubarak Shannan (Al Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa), Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Wakrah).

Switzerland 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Qatar

Coach: Murat Yakin

Switzerland will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 20.

Group C

Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Morocco

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool). Bento (Al Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), John (Nottingham Forest), Weverton (Grêmio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille), Bremer (Juventus), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Ibañez (Al Ahli), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro), Leo Ortiz (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Marquinhos (PSG), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Thiago Silva (Porto), Vitinho (Botafogo), Vitor Reis (Girona), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Ederson (Atalanta), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro).

Forwards: Antony (Real Betis), Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Igor Thiago (Brentford), João Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Brazil will name their final 2026 World Cup squad on May 18.

Haiti 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Scotland

Coach: Sebastien Migne

Haiti will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 15.

Morocco 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Brazil

Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi

Morocco will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 21.

Scotland 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Haiti

Coach: Steve Clarke

Scotland will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 19.

Group D

USA 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 12 v Paraguay

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

USA will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 26.

Paraguay 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 12 v USA

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Roberto Fernández (Cerro Porteño), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gastón Olveira (Olimpia), Carlos Coronel (Sao Paulo), Juan Espinola (Barracas Central), Aldo Perez (Guarani)

Defenders: Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), Diego Leon (Manchester United), Fabian Balbuena (Gremio), Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Juan Caceres (Dynamo Moscow), Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno), Alan Benitez (Libertad), Jose Canale (Lanus), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres), Saul Salcedo (Newell’s Old Boys), Blas Riveros (Carro Porteno), Agustin Sandez (Rosario Central).

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain), Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Braian Ojeda (Orlando City), Diego Gomez (Brighton), Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Matias Galarza (Atlanta United), Lucas Romero (Universidad de Chile), Mauricio (Palmeiras), Mathias Villasanti (Gremio).

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), Gabriel Avalos (Independiente), Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth), Angel Romero (Boca Juniors), Ronaldo Martinez (Talleres), Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino), Rodney Redes (LDU Quito), Adrian Alcarez (Olimpia).

Australia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Turkey

Coach: Tony Popovic

Australia will name their 2026 World Cup squad on June 1.

Turkey 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 13 v Australia

Coach: Vincenzo Montella

Group E

Germany 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Curacao

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Germany will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 21.

Curacao 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Germany

Coach: Dick Advocaat

Ivory Coast 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Ecuador

Coach: Emerse Fae

Ivory Coast will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 15.

Ecuador 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Ivory Coast

Coach: Sebastian Beccacece

Group F

Netherlands 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Japan

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Netherlands will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 27.

Japan 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Netherlands

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Japan will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 15.

Sweden 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Tunisia

Coach: Graham Potter

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK), Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby County).

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United), Isak Hien (Atalanta), Emil Holm (Juventus), Gustaf Lagerbielke (Braga), Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa), Erik Smith (St. Pauli), Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo), Elliot Stroud (Mjallby), Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Taha Ali (Malmo), Yasin Ayari (Brighton), Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesper Karlstrom (Udinese), Ken Sema (Pafos), Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg), Besfort Zeneli (Union St-Gilloise).

Forwards: Alexander Bernhardsson (Holstein Kiel), Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United), Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), Alexander Isak (Liverpool), Gustaf Nilsson (Club Brugge), Benjamin Nygren (Celtic).

Tunisia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 14 v Sweden

Coach: Sabri Lamouchi

Tunisia will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 15.

Group G

Belgium 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Egypt

Coach: Rudi Garcia

Belgium will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 15.

Egypt 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Belgium

Coach: Hossam Hassan

Egypt will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 29.

Iran 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v New Zealand

Coach: Amir Ghalenoei

New Zealand 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Iran

Coach: Darren Bazeley

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe (Millwall FC), Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdańsk), Michael Woud (Auckland FC)

Defenders: Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Francis De Vries (Auckland FC), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Wrexham AFC), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Braintree Town)

Midfielders: Joe Bell (Viking FK), Marko Stamenić (Swansea City), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle), Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets)

Forwards: Matt Garbett (Peterborough United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Eli Just (Motherwell FC), Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers), Ben Waine (Port Vale), Ben Old (Saint-Étienne), Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg), Jesse Randall (Auckland FC)

Group H

Spain 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Cape Verde

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Spain will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 25.

Cape Verde 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Spain

Coach: Bubista

Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Uruguay

Coach: Georgios Donis

Uruguay 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 15 v Saudi Arabia

Coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Group I

France 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Senegal

Coach: Didier Deschamps

France will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 14.

Senegal 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v France

Coach: Pape Thiaw

Senegal will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 21.

Iraq 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Norway

Coach: Graham Arnold

Norway 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Iraq

Coach: Stale Solbakken

Norway will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 21.

Group J

Argentina 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Algeria

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltran (River Plate).

Defenders: Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Capaldo (Hamburger), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint Gilloise), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Marcos Acuña (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club).

Midfielders: Maximo Perrone (Como), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodríguez (Valencia), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (Porto), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Domínguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentín Barco (Strasbourg).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Matías Soule (Roma), Claudio Echeverri (Girona), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Santiago Castro (Bologna), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma).

Algeria 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Argentina

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic

Algeria will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 31.

Austria 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Jordan

Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Austria will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 18.

Jordan 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 16 v Austria

Coach: Jamal Sellami

Group K

Portugal 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v DR Congo

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Portugal will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 19.

DR Congo 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Portugal

Coach: Sebastien Desabre

DR Congo will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 18.

Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Colombia

Coach: Fabio Cannavaro

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Nazarov (Pakhtakor), Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi), Abduvokhid Nematov (Nasaf).

Defenders: Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev (Neftchi), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev (Pakhtakor), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba Al Fujairah), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasar), Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov (Pakhtakor), Behruz Karimov (Surkhon), Diyor Ortikboev (Khorozm).

Midfielders: Kuvondik Ruziev (Neftchi), Sherzod Esanov (Buxoro), Nodirbek Abdurazzokov (AGMK), Odiljon Khamrobekov (Tractor), Umarali Rakhmonaliev (Sabah), Alisher Odilov (Neftchi), Sardorbek Rakhmonov (Nasaf), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Sogdiana), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh).

Forwards: Abbosek Fayzullaev (Basaksehir), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Navbahor), Azizbek Amonov (Buxoro), Khusain Norchaev (Navbahor), Sherzod Temirov (Erbil), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Eldor Shomurodov (Basaksehir).

Colombia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Uzbekistan

Coach: Nestor Lorenzo

Colombia will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 29.

Group L

England 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Croatia

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

England will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 22.

Croatia 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v England

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Croatia will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 18.

Ghana 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Panama

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Panama 2026 World Cup squad

First game: June 17 v Ghana

Coach: Thomas Christiansen

Panama will name their 2026 World Cup squad on May 26.