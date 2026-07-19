For all the justified criticism surrounding the 2026 World Cup’s environmental footprint, there is one area in which FIFA can point to tangible progress.

The tournament may span three vast countries, involve unprecedented levels of travel and almost certainly become the most carbon-intensive World Cup in history, but the stadiums themselves tell a rather different story.

Unlike Qatar four years ago, where new arenas rose from the desert at enormous financial and environmental cost, every venue in Canada, Mexico and the United States already existed before being selected. That decision alone avoided the emissions associated with constructing 16 new stadiums.

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More quietly, the years leading up to the tournament have also prompted a wave of sustainability upgrades that have transformed many of North America’s biggest sporting venues into some of the greenest ever used at a World Cup.

The clearest evidence lies in the rapid spread of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. By the start of the tournament, 13 of the 16 World Cup stadiums had achieved certification under the globally recognised green building standard, with organisers expecting at least two more to follow.

Collectively, those venues now feature more than 11,500 solar panels, are projected to save over 100 million gallons of potable water every year and have introduced waste management systems designed to eliminate more than five million single-use plastic items annually. Four stadiums now divert almost all of their waste away from landfill through recycling, composting and reuse programmes.

Few venues better symbolise that shift than Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to England’s latest World Cup heartbreak. Since opening in 2017 it has been regarded as one of the world’s leading examples of sustainable stadium design, becoming the first professional sports venue to earn LEED Platinum certification.

Its 4,000-plus solar panels generate renewable electricity, a 680,000-gallon rainwater storage system supplies irrigation and cooling towers, while high-efficiency lighting and ventilation systems substantially reduce energy demand. The stadium was conceived with sustainability embedded in its design rather than added retrospectively, making it a natural showcase venue for FIFA’s environmental ambitions.

Mexico offers perhaps the most intriguing examples because its three host stadiums illustrate that sustainability is not solely the preserve of new architecture. Estadio Azteca, which first opened in 1966 and has become the first stadium to host matches at three men’s World Cups, underwent extensive modernisation to secure LEED certification without compromising its historic character.

The Azteca’s upgrades included energy-efficient LED lighting, improved water management, more rigorous waste separation and operational changes extending beyond the building itself to suppliers and concessions.

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Elsewhere in Mexico, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey already possessed many of the credentials FIFA sought. The stadium achieved LEED Gold certification through sophisticated monitoring of energy and water consumption, enhanced ventilation systems and a determined effort to reduce plastic waste by introducing reusable drinkware throughout the venue.

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, meanwhile, benefits from a design that integrates much of the structure into the surrounding landscape, reducing its visual impact while incorporating efficient building systems that helped it meet FIFA’s sustainability requirements.

Several NFL venues have also used the World Cup as a catalyst for environmental investment. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which hosted more matches than any other venue during the tournament, spent more than $7 million upgrading heating, cooling, lighting and water infrastructure before earning LEED Gold certification. Stadium officials estimate the changes have reduced overall energy consumption by around 16 per cent.

MetLife Stadium, where the final will be staged, similarly secured Gold certification after expanding its use of solar energy, improving lighting efficiency, introducing hybrid and electric maintenance vehicles and strengthening waste diversion programmes.

Canada’s contribution reflects a different advantage. Vancouver’s BC Place benefits from British Columbia’s exceptionally low-carbon electricity grid, allowing the stadium to operate with significantly lower emissions than comparable venues dependent on fossil-fuel-heavy power generation. Toronto’s BMO Field, expanded for the tournament, also joined the growing list of LEED-certified World Cup venues after incorporating sustainability improvements into its redevelopment.

None of this means the 2026 World Cup can reasonably claim to be a green tournament. Independent researchers continually warned that the expanded 48-team format and the enormous travel distances between host cities would produce record-breaking greenhouse gas emissions, with transportation overwhelmingly dominating the tournament’s environmental impact. No amount of efficient lighting or recycled rainwater can offset millions of long-haul flights.

Yet dismissing the stadium programme as little more than greenwashing would overlook genuine progress. Large sporting venues consume extraordinary quantities of electricity, water and materials throughout their lifetimes. Improvements to those systems do not disappear when the World Cup leaves town; they continue benefiting local communities for decades afterwards.

If the tournament has accelerated that transition across North America, its most meaningful environmental legacy may ultimately be found not on the pitch, but in the buildings that surround it.

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