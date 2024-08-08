Manchester United target Sander Berge is reportedly ‘excited’ by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils make ‘contact’ with his representatives.

The midfielder emerged as a ‘surprise’ alternative to top target on Manuel Ugarte on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

‘Berge, 26, has emerged as a surprise midfielder on United’s list of options and club officials have made contact with his camp. The Norway international was relegated with Burnley last season but ranked highly in a series of metrics including dribbles and pressured pass accuracy.’

Berge only moved to Burnley from Sheffield United last summer but is understandably ‘excited about the possibility of playing at the Theatre of Dreams on a bumper contract’, The Sun claim.

The Clarets are said to be willing to sell Berge but are demanding £30m for the Norway international, whom they signed for £12m a year ago.

It’s claimed United would only be prepared to spend around £20m, so ‘contact with Berge’s representatives’ may be in vain if the two clubs can’t meet in the middle.

Burnley are under no pressure to sell Berge, who was one of their top performers in the Premier League last term and also spent two seasons in top flight with Sheffield United.

Interest in the 26-year-old – who will reportedly be offered a deal worth £100,000 per week to join United – emerged on the back of Paris Saint-Germain refusing to waiver from their £51m asking price for Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan was said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils couldn’t get anywhere near the Ligue 1 side’s valuation and decided to walk away from negotiations and consider other targets.

They’ve been linked with at least ten alternatives over the course of the transfer window (some far more likely to join than others), with more recent reports suggesting they’re keeping an eye on Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atlanta star Ederson.

United also remain interested in Sofyan Amrabat despite deciding not to make his loan move permanent at the end of last season.

They could have secured his transfer for €25m but are attempting to do a deal with Fiorentina for closer to €15m, though that would be as well as a deal for Berge, Gomes, Emerson or someone else not instead of.

Another option that remains is Monaco star Youssouf Fofana, who agreed a transfer to AC Milan at the start of the transfer window but remains with the ‘irritated’ Ligue 1 club for now.

Milan have as yet got nowhere near Monaco’s €35m valuation for the midfielder, who’s entered the final 12 months of his deal, and Tuttomercato journalist Fabrizio Biasin claims United remain in the frame for a transfer hijack.