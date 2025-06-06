An Arsenal star’s future is reportedly ‘on the line’ as the Gunners ‘could be ready to sell him’ the £50million asset, as he is on the shortlist of AC Milan.

Arsenal are looking into the signings of some big names in attack this summer. Currently, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are their favourites in central areas, while Nico Williams is being linked to potentially strengthen out wide.

But the Gunners might also be willing to let some of their stars go. Indeed, 225-game Gunner Gabriel Martinelli‘s future is ‘on the line’ according to GIVEMESPORT.

They state Arsenal have ‘started to show signs that they could be ready to sell him’ as AC Milan have ‘added him to their shortlist’ of potential recruits as it looks like Rafael Leao might well leave this summer.

Martinelli has been earmarked as possible solution on the left wing, as he enjoyed a productive season in the final third.

The Brazilian scored 10 goals and assisted a further six goals in all competitions, while Leao, who he might replace, scored 12 and assisted 13.

Arsenal value Martinelli at £50million, so the Serie A giants will have to ‘splash the cash’ if they want to land him.

It’s said that Mikel Arteta is not ‘actively’ trying to sell the winger, but he has ‘stopped giving assurances’ that he’ll be kept there.

As such, Milan are contemplating whether to enter negotiations for the Arsenal man, while Jack Grealish is also said to be on their radar.

Grealish is also said to be a ‘possible’ signing at Arsenal, while Leao, who Milan could sign Martinelli to replace, has also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

It has previously been suggested that the Gunners have had eyes on Leao for a while, and they’ve been figuring out what it would take to sign him.

As such, if Milan know they are not able to keep hold of Leao, given they don’t have European football next season, they could potentially allow Arsenal to be the side who signs him if they know they will offer up Martinelli in return.

Indeed, if they feel Leao leaving is inevitable, they could at least get Arsenal on side so they can get their target.

