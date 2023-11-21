£22m Man Utd transfer deemed ‘absolutely impossible’; Saudi ‘attracted’ to £65m Ten Hag favourite

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano cannot see Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann signing for Premier League giants Manchester United.

Following a two-year spell at FC Barcelona, Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal in 2021 and his move was later made permanent.

Griezmann has a strong affinity with Atletico Madrid and he’s made a brilliant start to this season. He has 12 goals and one assist in 16 outings for the La Liga outfit across all competitions this term.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a shock move to Man Utd in recent days as they are being tempted by his reported £22m release clause.

Romano has now insisted that Griezmann to Man Utd unsurprisingly “looks absolutely impossible”.

“There have been some surprising stories about Antoine Griezmann being a target for Manchester United, but I think it’s impossible, honestly. I’m not aware of any contacts, but it’s also not just about that, it’s about the player’s desire to stay at Atletico Madrid,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“From what I’m told, back in the summer there was an approach from Saudi Arabia, with a crazy proposal in terms of salary to Griezmann, who would’ve become one of the best-paid players there, but he didn’t even want to negotiate.

“He is in love with Atletico Madrid and he already left them to join Barcelona in a special moment in his career a few years ago, and he regrets that decision because now he is back at the club and he feels very well with the fans, with the city, with his teammates and with the manager.

“I don’t see Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid in January, so I think these stories about Man United look absolutely impossible.”

Man Utd could lose a couple of key players to the Saudi Pro League in January or next summer. Club captain Bruno Fernandes – who is valued at £65m by transfermarkt – has been linked with a move to the Middle East.

Romano thinks the Portugal international “would be an attractive player for the Saudi league”.

“There have been reports linking Bruno Fernandes with Saudi Arabia, and I think stories like this are normal when we see what Saudi clubs have done recently and as we get closer to January,” Romano added.

“Still, at the moment there is nothing, Bruno Fernandes is only focused on Manchester United, and their position is also very clear – he is a very important player, he is very happy there, and so there is nothing happening now.

“For the future, of course, never say never, because Bruno Fernandes would be an attractive player for the Saudi league, but I wouldn’t expect anything to happen for him this January – he’s staying.”