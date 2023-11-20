£25m ‘genius’ would ‘prefer’ Tottenham over Newcastle as Postecoglou reunion is ‘priority’ for January

Jota is being linked with the Premier League.

According to reports, former Celtic attacker Jota would ‘prefer’ to join Tottenham Hotspur over Newcastle United during the winter transfer window.

The Portugal U21 international made his name during his spell at Celtic as he scored 28 goals in 83 appearances for the Scottish giants across all competitions.

Jota worked with Spurs boss Ange Posteocoglou during their time together at Celtic and he joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer for a fee of around £25m.

The winger has not settled in well in the Middle East and it’s already being heavily reported that he is eyeing a return to Europe either in January or next summer.

Given the Postecoglou links, it’s hardly a surprise that Spurs are being mentioned as a possible destination but Newcastle are also understood to be monitoring his situation.

Saudi outlet So3ody Sports (via The Express) claims Eddie Howe is ‘eager to secure a loan deal’ but’ Tottenham could be in a strong position to beat the Magpies if they decide to join the race for his signature’ as he ‘prefers’ the London outfit.

A separate report from 90min claims ‘Jota is in Tottenham’s thinking, with the signing of a new winger one of their priorities for the January window along with bringing in another defender – Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly remains of interest to them, while Everton’s Ben Godfrey has emerged as a target’. They add.

‘Spurs were interested in the possibility of signing Jota on a free transfer if his contract was terminated, and they would still consider a deal so long as Al Ittihad’s price tag isn’t prohibitive. ’90min understands Newcastle are on the hunt for a new winger too. Given they and Al Ittihad are both owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a deal would theoretically be a smooth process, though the Premier League is expected to pass a motion next week preventing clubs from signing players on loan from affiliated sides.’

Rangers legend Ally McCoist labelled Jota a “genius” during his time at Celtic.

“He is a player,” said McCoist on talkSPORT after Jota impressed for Celtic.

“I was looking forward to watching Celtic yesterday, and I did, I enjoyed them, I must admit. Jota, you and I talk about him all the time, he’s a genius.”

After Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham in the summer was confirmed, Jota took to social media to thank his former manager:

“To a man who gave me a life opportunity, never lost belief in his philosophy and marked an era,” Jota said.

“I’ll be forever grateful for every moment. Best of luck gaffer.”