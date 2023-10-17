£25m Postecoglou ‘priority’ target pursued by Tottenham as two exits set up ‘assault’ for Chelsea man

According to reports, Ange Postecoglou’s “main priority” for the January transfer window will be to ensure Tottenham Hotspur sign a new left-sided winger.

Spurs have surpassed expectations during the early weeks of this season as they have been a fresh air under former Celtic head coach Postecoglou.

Tottenham have made an unbeaten start to this season as they have six wins and two draws. Son Heung-Min and James Maddison have arguably been their two best players as they have not *yet* been negatively impacted by Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

The London outfit’s hopes in the Premier League will be boosted by them not being involved in Europe and they are likely to further strengthen their squad in January.

Spurs spent significant fees to sign Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven in the summer but they missed out on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti is of the understanding that Spurs are “already planning possible moves for the winter transfer window”.

“It seemed difficult at the beginning of the season, especially after the farewell of Harry Kane, but now it’s a matter of fact: Tottenham are leading – with merit – the Premier League,” Galetti said via his Tribal Football column.

“Ange Postecoglu is working well on the Spurs bench and the results on the pitch are very positive. However, the season is long and what has been done so far might not be enough to remain at the top of the table. That’s why Tottenham are already planning possible moves for the winter transfer window.”

Galetti thinks Gallagher could soon be back on Tottenham’s radar, while ex-Celtic attacker Jota – who joined Al Ittihad for £25m earlier this year – is being “monitored”.

“On the exits list, the main names are Giovanni Lo Celso and Pierre Hojbjerg,” Galetti added.

“The chances of seeing them leave in January – towards Spain – are growing: for the Argentine midfielder, Tottenham are also open to evaluating the idea of a loan, while the eventual farewell of the Danish midfielder – Atletico Madrid are always interested – could open up some scenarios, including the possible assault on Conor Gallagher.

“However, the priority of Postecoglou is to replace Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon – both injured – on the left-side of the pitch.

“To date, Spurs – among others – are monitoring Jota: after his sensational move to Al Ittihad, coach Nuno, for the moment, doesn’t consider him an important player and this difficult situation could facilitate his transfer as early as January.”

