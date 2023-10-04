£30m Chelsea ‘could be sold’ in January as there’s ‘no agreement’ over new deal after summer PL snub

According to reports, Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen “could be sold” during the upcoming January transfer window if he does not sign a new contract.

The 21-year-old shone while on loan at Burnley last season. He grabbed four goals and six assists in the Championship as he helped Vincent Kompany’s side earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Maatsen returned to Chelsea during pre-season but he was pursued by Burnley during the summer transfer window.

The Clarets had a £30m loan-to-buy proposal accepted by Chelsea before the transfer deadline but Maatsen turned down the chance to leave the Premier League giants.

The left-back is yet to start in the Premier League but he has played a prominent role in the Carabao Cup.

Maatsen’s future is still in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are “still insisting” on a new deal but “there is no agreement at the moment”.

“It’s been a more positive week for Chelsea at last as they got back to winning ways by beating Fulham, but there are still some things to resolve with the squad away from the pitch,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“One of those is the contract of Ian Maatsen – we know very well that he almost joined Burnley on Deadline Day, with Chelsea accepting an offer from Burnley, only for the player to decide not to accept the contract proposal as it was not what he wanted. He decided to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

So, what’s going on now? Maatsen is out of contract in the summer and so that’s why Chelsea want him to sign a new deal as soon as possible. Conversations will continue, Chelsea are still insisting, but at the moment there is no agreement. If there is still nothing agreed closer to January, then Chelsea will consider selling Maatsen in a permanent transfer in the January transfer window.”

READ MORE: Chelsea retain perfect record with Man City to top only Premier League table that really matters…



A separate report from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims Manchester United-linked Marc Cucurella “could leave in the summer” if Chelsea are able to “renew Maatsen’s contract”.

“Chelsea are concentrating on two situations related to Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher, whose contracts expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively,” Galetti claimed.

“After Burnley’s attempt to take him back permanently, the Dutch left-back, together with Pochettino, decided to stay.

“Already during the pre-season, the coach’s staff had been surprised by the skills of the player who, thanks to his performance so far, has a good chance of remaining at Chelsea and renewing his contract.

“His eventual stay could free Marc Cucurella who, with the right proposal, could leave in the summer.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… Chelsea striker hunt gets a boost, Spurs eye Jota, Lampard looks north

