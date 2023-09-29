£30m Chelsea star ‘expected to agree’ new contract after saying no to Prem rivals in summer

According to reports, Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is ‘expected to agree’ a new contract after he rejected Premier League rivals Burnley.

The 21-year-old shone while on loan at Burnley last season as he helped Vincent Kompany’s side earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

After Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, there was a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge. Their spending under Todd Boehly surpassed £1bn, with significant fees being spent to recruit Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku.

The Blues managed to recoup around £250m through player sales and Maatsen looked likely to follow several of his former teammates in leaving the club before the summer transfer window closed.

Burnley attempted to re-sign Maatsen on loan and it was reported that they wanted to have the option to buy on a permanent basis in 2024 for a fee in the region of £30m.

Despite previously being in talks with Maatsen over a new long-term contract, Chelsea accepted this proposal but the defender refused to return to the Premier League newcomers.

Football Insider are now reporting that Maatsen is ‘expected to agree’ a new Chelsea deal after his move to Burnley fell through. They add.

‘Chelsea now expect the player to commit to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Blues are “hopeful” Maatsen will renew at the club in order to protect his transfer value.’

Maatsen could be set to feature more regularly for Chelsea as it’s been confirmed that Ben Chilwell has suffered another injury.

The England international was forced off during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup earlier this week and Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Friday that Chilwell looks to have suffered a “bad injury”.

“I think it is bad news what the doctor told me is not a good thing It looks a bad injury so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad,” Pochettino said.

“We are really sad about the news about Ben. Time[scale] is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us and the club will communicate.”

