£30m ex-Arsenal target ‘mentally gone’ after failed transfer; ‘wants to quit’ amid manager ‘fall-out’

It has been claimed that Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans was “mentally gone” after his proposed move to Arsenal did not go through last season.

Tielemans was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during last year’s summer transfer window. He was understood to be valued at £30m as he entered the final year of his contract at Leicester City.

The Belgium international did not end up getting his move to the Emirates, as Arsenal instead signed Jorginho in January and Declan Rice during the most recent summer transfer window.

The midfielder endured a difficult season at Leicester City last season as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Tielemans was one of their players who underperformed as they – on paper – had enough quality in their squad to avoid relegation.

He returned to the Premier League before this season as he joined Aston Villa on a free transfer. Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam thinks Tielemans was “half gone” after Arsenal did not sign him last term.

“I look back at Leicester and they lost Schmeichel, they lost Fofana. Tielemans was half gone, you could see it he was mentally gone in his head,” Adam said via the Squeaky Bum Time Podcast.

“You can see that he didn’t get his move to Arsenal in the summer. Maddison is probably the only one who played to a decent enough level to warrant a bit of interest or an England call-up.”

Tielemans has endured a difficult start at Villa Park as he is yet to start for the West Midlands outfit in the Premier League.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Football Insider that Tielemans ‘wants to quit’ Aston Villa after his ‘fall-out’ with Unai Emery.

This comes after Tielemans openly admitted last month that his current situation at Aston Villa is “not pleasant”.

“The situation is not pleasant,” Tielemans said. “I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time.

“I know that answer doesn’t help me move forward, but what should I do? Whenever I have an opportunity, I want to take it. So far, I have started once, in the Conference League.”

After these quotes emerged, Belgium legend Philippe Albert claimed that Tielemans is “not a part of Emery’s plans”:

“His lack of minutes is glaring. You can feel it. He’s not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Aston Villa, and training will never replace the tempo of a real match.”

