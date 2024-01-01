£30m Fulham transfer ‘hinges on’ Arsenal target after Liverpool-linked star reaches ‘verbal agreement’

According to reports, Fulham are still “optimistic” that they will be able to sign Brazil international Andre Trindade from Fluminense this month.

Andre was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder – who was also being linked with Manchester United – was understood to be on Liverpool’s radar as they attempted to sign a natural replacement for Fabinho.

A deal could not be finalised in the end as Fluminense were unwilling to let their prized asset leave before the 2023 Copa Libertadores finished in December.

The 22-year-old – who has been capped four times for Brazil – helped Fluminense win the South American equivalent of the Champions League but he is now expected to leave in January.

Towards the end of last month, it was revealed that Andre’s proposed move to Liverpool has ‘collapsed’ and he is now likely to sign for Fulham.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that “Fulham remain optimistic about signing Andre from Fluminense”. He explained.

“Club CEO Alistair Mackintosh held face-to-face talks in November and Andre has already verbally agreed to terms. Fluminense want around £30m, but are resigned to losing Andre,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Signing Andre could also potentially hinge on Palhinha departing. Although Bayern haven’t yet met a fresh move, still understand Fulham expect them to rekindle interest.

“Arsenal admire Palhinha but not the price tag making anything in January difficult. And as revealed last month, Liverpool not in the race.”

Regarding Palhinha, the respected defensive midfielder was on the brink of joining Bayern Munich on deadline day in the summer but this deal fell through because Fulham were unable to sign a suitable replacement.

After proving himself to be one of the Premier League’s bargains of the season in 2022/23, Palhinha has kicked on this season and is expected to leave Fulham either in January or the summer.

Last month, ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed Palhinha is “exactly the kind of player” his former club needs to sign.

“Joao Palhinha has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham. Firstly, I don’t think you can put Tottenham in that conversation in terms of pulling power alongside the likes of Liverpool and United – they’re not the same,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“I think Palhinha is a great player and I would love him at Liverpool. I think he is exactly the kind of player that Liverpool need in midfield.

“However, if they try to sign him in January then I think Fulham will ask for a fee that no-one is willing to pay. In the summer window, it is a different story and I think something is more likely to happen with him then.

“In January, Fulham will probably ask for over £100million for him and no one is going to pay that, but they will be back for him in the summer.”