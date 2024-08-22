According to reports, Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has ‘decided’ his next move as he has ‘accepted a proposal’ to join a rival Premier League club.

The 22-year-old joined Liverpool from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle in 2019 for around £4m.

The Netherlands U21 international has only made four senior appearances for Liverpool, but he made for himself last season in the Bundesliga as he impressed while on loan at Mainz. He made 35 appearances across all competitions.

While Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, they have sold well as Fabio Carvalho has joined Brentford for £27.5m, while Bobby Clark has been sold to RB Salzburg for around £10m.

Van den Berg is expected to be the next player out of the door as a report on Thursday morning claimed Brentford have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Liverpool to sign the centre-back in a deal worth an initial £25m plus an additional £5m in add-ons.

At the time, it was noted that Brentford still had work to do as Van den Berg had yet to decide on his next move amid interest from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Brentford have agreed a deal in principle with Liverpool to sign Sepp van den Berg. It is understood the west London club have agreed to pay £25m plus £5m in add-ons for the centre-back. ‘The decision is now down to the player and the Dutchman is aware of interest from Bayer Leverkusen. ‘The German club are also willing to agree to this deal with Liverpool but need to sell one of their centre-backs first. The Bundesliga champions have interest from other clubs in Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou.’

Van den Berg showed last season that he has a lot of potential, but Liverpool has done well to receive such a significant fee considering he’s still inexperienced.

And a new update provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Van den Berg has ‘decided’ to sign for Brentford.

He said: “Sepp van der Berg has decided to go to Brentford as he accepted their proposal, here we go!

“Liverpool and Brentford finalising deal for £25m package while player set for medical tests later today. Deal to be sealed in the next 24h.”

In a further boost to Liverpool, Andy Robertson has provided a positive update on his fitness after he missed a significant portion of last season due to injury.

“I was playing in pain from March onwards and obviously it was a really important time for the club and then a really important time for my country,” said Robertson.

“I hoped that the three weeks off (over the summer) would have settled things down but it didn’t and I needed a wee bit longer.

“So I managed to get my fitness up to a really good level in terms of not being with the team, which was hugely frustrating.

“But I made sure I was in America, in every team meeting going, asking the coaches questions, things like that, and trying to learn even when I could not be on the pitch.

“I knew that would put me in the best possible shape when I was on the pitch.

“I am pain free for the first time in five months, which is always positive, so long may it continue.

“Obviously coming off towards the end (against Ipswich), I started to get a little bit tired, which is normal, but I felt good, I feel good.”