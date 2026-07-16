Manchester United reportedly plan to sign West Ham star Crysencio Summerville if Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are active in the transfer market ahead of next season, with the Premier League giants already making three summer signings.

So far this summer, Michael Carrick‘s side have landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow, but they are expected to make at least two more additions before this window closes.

It is being widely reported that they intend to make one more midfield signing, while they could also sign a left-back, centre-back, left winger and/or striker.

After a third midfielder, a new left winger is arguably most important for Man Utd because they are short of options in this department.

READ: The mistake Man Utd could make with Manu Kone as their missing midfield piece

Man Utd have been linked with several potential options for this department, but Summerville appears to be their leading target.

Summerville was one of West Ham’s shining lights during their relegation season and he also impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Now, The Guardian are reporting that they will ‘target’ Summerville if Rashford secures a move elsewhere, while West Ham have made him ‘available’ for around £30m.

The report explains:

‘Since relegation to the Championship, West Ham are open to selling the 24-year-old Dutchman providing they receive a suitable offer. Summerville, who was part of the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign, has three years remaining on his contract. ‘Rashford’s future remains in the balance because of a breakdown in his relationship with United that led to the England player joining Aston Villa on loan for six months from January 2025 and then Barcelona for all of last season. There is now an uneasy truce between Rashford and the club that means he is expected to start the season at Old Trafford.’

READ MORE: Man Utd strike ‘agreement’ for third midfield signing as Ederson could help pave the way

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Rashford has turned his nose up at a potential move to Fenerbahce as he targets a better move.

“There have been many reports saying Fenerbahce have made a bid and negotiations are underway,” Romano said.

“But my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce.

“There are no negotiations and no conversations because, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, Rashford is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

“Right now he is focused on the World Cup. After that he will return to Manchester United and start pre-season.

“Michael Carrick is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford. He wants to see him in training, see his attitude and then decide whether he should stay or leave later in the summer.

“So that’s the situation. He will do pre-season with Manchester United and then everyone will assess what happens next.”

READ NEXT: Romano makes Man Utd ‘green light’ claim over Camavinga as INEOS ‘will sign’ midfielder