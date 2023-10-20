£30m Man Utd star backed to ‘thrive’ at PL rivals with Newcastle, West Ham mooted as destinations

Stan Collymore thinks Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would “thrive” if he signed for Premier League rivals West Ham United.

McTominay slipped down the pecking order last season and he was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

West Ham – who have already thrown away seven points this season – were leading the race to sign the Scotland international but this deal was not finalised before the transfer deadline.

The midfielder has only started two Premier League games so far this term but he scored a quickfire brace off the bench before the international break as Man Utd battled back from behind to beat Brentford 2-1.

The Hammers were also interested in Harry Maguire but he ended up staying with Man Utd. As for McTominay, Collymore has a “sneaky feeling” West Ham “will be back” for him during the upcoming winter transfer window.

“A few names have already been thrown around, including Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“I think both of these players, who aren’t getting the game-time they need at their current clubs, will be on the lookout for new teams once the January transfer window opens, and although I rate both, I would be leaning toward Phillips if I were a manager.”

He added: “It seems unlikely [McTominay] will ever become a regular at Old Trafford under Erik Ten Hag, and he would certainly be the type of player who could fit Eddie Howe’s high-work rate system, but I have a sneaky feeling David Moyes and West Ham will be back again in the New Year for him.

“McTominay would thrive under Moyes; I am sure of it – can United get a £30 million, or higher, offer again though? – We’ll have to see.”

Regarding Phillips, Collymore suggested that the Man City outcast would be an “ideal alternative” for Bayern Munich target Joao Pahlinha.

“I saw some reports recently about Bayern Munich being interested in him – it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry Kane is influencing his club’s transfer policy,” Collymore added.

“I am sure Kane would love to welcome an international colleague to Bavaria, and if they can’t get Joao Palhinha out of Fulham in January now he’s signed a new contract, Phillips would be the ideal alternative. It’s definitely a move I can see materialising.”

