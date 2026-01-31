Liverpool star Curtis Jones and Arne Slot have reportedly had a ‘bust-up’, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on a potential move to Inter Milan.

On Friday, it emerged that Jones could leave Liverpool in the final days of this transfer window.

The centre-midfielder attracted interest from Spurs earlier this month, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan is possible.

This is pretty surprising as the 25-year-old is a boyhood Liverpool fan and has made 29 appearances this season, though a report from an insider on X with over 700k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims he and Slot had a ‘shocking bust-up last week’.

It’s unclear whether there is substance to this report, but Romano has provided more information on the recent contact between Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Also on Friday, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Liverpool have asked Inter Milan for information on Denzel Dumfries with a view to signing him.

Romano has confirmed that there has been a “conversation” about Dumfries, due to the “emergency situation” with players following Jeremie Frimpong’s latest injury. However, he has explained why he thinks a deal is currently unlikely.

“Liverpool [on Friday] had a conversation with Inter, a club-to-club conversation with Inter, very good relationship,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool asked about the situation of Dumfries. His release clause (approx. €20m-€25m) is not valid in January, it’s only valid in the summer.

“But the understanding is Liverpool asked about the player and the injury situation. At the moment, Dumfries is still expected to be out for around 10 or 15 or 20 days, shouldn’t be a long one, this is the expectation.

“So Liverpool got this information, but at the moment they didn’t send any bid and didn’t start a negotiation.

“My understanding is that Liverpool could only consider this possibility on a loan deal, and Inter don’t want to do a loan deal for Dumfries.

“So at the moment there is nothing in it, it’s just conversations club-to-club.”

Romano has also provided more details on Jones and the potential terms of a deal with Inter Milan.

“Inter spoke to Liverpool [on Friday] about Curtis Jones,” Romano added.

“I can reveal that Tottenham were very aggressive on Curtis Jones at the beginning of the transfer window before signing Conor Gallagher.

“Now Inter ask for Jones – loan with an option to buy for €40m – paid loan and salary covered.

“Inter want it but at the moment, no answer yet from Liverpool, they haven’t given a green light to the deal.

“It’s not an easy one for Inter, for sure, and it’s on Liverpool to decide, they have an emergency situation with players, so it’s on Liverpool.”